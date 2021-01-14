Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.65. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 230,082 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

