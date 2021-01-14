Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 76.3% in December

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
NASDAQ:ADRE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,482. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.
About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
