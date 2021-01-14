Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 76.3% in December

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:ADRE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,482. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

