Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Shares Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.98. 4,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.74% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.