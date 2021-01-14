Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF makes up 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.78% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 341.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 11,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

