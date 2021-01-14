Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 602,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $5,629,373.20. Insiders bought a total of 866,211 shares of company stock worth $8,358,808 over the last ninety days.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,859,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.