Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.49

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.49 and last traded at $162.40, with a volume of 13513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth $633,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

