Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 248,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

