Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 97.6% in December

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2,504.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWY opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

