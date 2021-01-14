Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $183,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 52,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,030. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

