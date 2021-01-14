Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.73. 255 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

