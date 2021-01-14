Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,038 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $132.21. 1,522,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,597. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

