Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.50 and last traded at $70.56. Approximately 11,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.