Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,474 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up 1.8% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 4.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

