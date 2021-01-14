Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.89. 3,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter.

