Investec Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

INFY stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 43,690,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,486,000 after purchasing an additional 643,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,879,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,696,000 after purchasing an additional 647,262 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,840,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169,543 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

