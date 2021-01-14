Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 14th (AVAV, CMA, CMG, HHR, INTC, ODFL, PPG, SITC, SRE, TWI)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 14th:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $1,650.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,320.00.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $34.30 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $194.00 target price on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $214.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $141.00 target price on the stock.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

