Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

1/13/2021 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

1/11/2021 – NanoString Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2020 – NanoString Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – NanoString Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – NanoString Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $60.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $286,222.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,821. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after buying an additional 337,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after buying an additional 177,194 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

