Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for JD Sports Fashion (JDSPY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS: JDSPY) recently:

1/14/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/12/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2021 – JD Sports Fashion was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2021 – JD Sports Fashion was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. JD Sports Fashion plc has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

