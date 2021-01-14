Investment House LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

