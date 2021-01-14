Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,479 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,406 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $10.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 258,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

