Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,686 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 891% compared to the average daily volume of 271 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

NYSE:OMI opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

