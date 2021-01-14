Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,256 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,711% compared to the typical volume of 511 call options.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.30. The company had a trading volume of 893,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.25 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,567. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

