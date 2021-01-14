Investors Purchase High Volume of ORBCOMM Call Options (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 580 call options.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 24.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,044. The company has a market capitalization of $655.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

