Investors Purchase High Volume of The Macerich Call Options (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 50,918 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,429 call options.

NYSE:MAC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.91.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

