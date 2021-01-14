Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 38,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,905% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 206,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,403. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.81. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Navient by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Navient by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

