Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,618 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,958% compared to the average volume of 151 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $1,640,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRN opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

