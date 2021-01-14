Investors Purchase Large Volume of Public Service Enterprise Group Call Options (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,975 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the typical volume of 456 call options.
Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,216. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
