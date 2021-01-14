Investors Purchase Large Volume of Public Service Enterprise Group Call Options (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,975 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the typical volume of 456 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,216. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.