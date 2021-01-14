iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $333.52

Shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $333.52 and traded as low as $316.50. iomart Group plc (IOM.L) shares last traded at $326.00, with a volume of 113,694 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £353.62 million and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s payout ratio is 68.63%.

In related news, insider Ian Steele bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70). Also, insider Reece Donovan bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

About iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

