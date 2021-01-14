ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Trading Down 2.4%

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 93,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 209,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55.

About ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA)

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.