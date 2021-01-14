Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) (CVE:ION) Trading 9.8% Higher

Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) (CVE:ION) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 261,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 116,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores and develops lithium assets in Asia. The company also explores for potassium and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Baavhai Uul Lithium Brine project covering an area of approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

