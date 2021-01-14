IOST Market Capitalization Hits $229.43 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 118.3% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $229.43 million and approximately $369.94 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

