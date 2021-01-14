IoTeX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.66 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $70.12 million and $4.66 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

