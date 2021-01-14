iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares Down 1.6%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.49. 29,031,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

