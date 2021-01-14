iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXXB) Trading Down 1.6%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXXB)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 29,031,478 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

