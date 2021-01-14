iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Trading 47.7% Higher

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) traded up 47.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25. 1,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25.

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

