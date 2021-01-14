Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPSEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY remained flat at $$21.00 on Thursday. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,400. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

