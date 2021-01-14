IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $12.64 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00005822 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $245,880.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

