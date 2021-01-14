IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.13% of IQVIA worth $43,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IQVIA by 12.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 51.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $190.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,755. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

