IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Up 8% Following Analyst Upgrade

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares were up 8% on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $6.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. IRIDEX traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 1,179,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,658,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

