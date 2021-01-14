Iridium (IRD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $15,688.12 and approximately $40.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00106766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00232472 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055906 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 tokens. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

