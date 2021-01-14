Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading Up 6.2%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.19. 4,447,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 3,323,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after buying an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after buying an additional 1,204,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,358,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,196,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,484,000 after acquiring an additional 487,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

