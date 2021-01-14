iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 452.3% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, a growth of 452.3% from the December 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SLQD stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 46,722 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.