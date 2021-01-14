iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Trading 0% Higher

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.98. 2,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISHG)

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

