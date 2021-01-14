iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.29 and last traded at $94.02. 217,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 558,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

