iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 491.6% in December

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 491.6% from the December 15th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.