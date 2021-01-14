iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.77. 87,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.35 and its 200 day moving average is $345.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.