iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.87. The stock had a trading volume of 98,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.35 and its 200-day moving average is $345.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

