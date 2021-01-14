iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $245.20. 96,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $244.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

