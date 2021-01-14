iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 526,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

