iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 526,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.33. 10,932,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

